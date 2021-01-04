IWA Elementary basketball court gets painted to inspire kids to get active

Charles Flood and Ryan Busker are both seniors at IWA and are credited for the inspiring message.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The basketball court at Incarnate Word Elementary may look different after getting a makeover from two high school seniors. Charles Flood and Ryan Busker are both seniors at IWA and are credited for painting the court.

The seniors said it took them about five days to paint it. It is part of their graduation project, saying they hope it can inspire younger students.

"We both kind of grew up playing basketball in the school together -- that court specifically -- I really grew up on," one of the seniors said. "I like to say I scraped my knees on that court.

"We just hope that we can inspire kids to get out and be active."

They said it felt like a parting gift -- and a good way to finish their high school career -- by giving back to the school that has given them so much.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.