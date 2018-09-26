Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Incarnate Word Academy held a Blessing and Dedication Ceremony Wednesday for the Catherine and Bob Hilliard Montessori building.

The 14,000-square-foot building is the second and final phase of their Enlighten, Inspire and Strengthen campaign. The new building has seven classrooms and a computer lab.

According to students and faculty at IWA, they are excited for the new addition since the program has been around for 50 years.

"So it really helps develop leaders in the workforce and the community and all aspects of life, and just the fact that they're able to be in this cohesive group together in a building that has all of the latest technology and spacing that the Montessori calls for," IWA President Sammie Grunwald said.

There is now a memorial garden for students and their parents to pray in.

