Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The Coastal Bend continues to celebrate the life of Mexican-American civil rights activist Dr. Hector P. Garcia.

On Wednesday a special mass was held at Incarnate Word Academy in Garcia's honor. Students gathered at the chapel to pay tribute to Garcia's legacy. In attendance at the chapel was Garcia's daughter, Cecilia Garcia-Akers.

A $2,000 check was presented to IWA on behalf of Garcia's Memorial Foundation and will serve as a scholarship for future students.

All three of Garcia's daughters attended IWA and hoped Garcia's life would serve as an example to younger generations.

"He's a hero to them, and anytime they have adversity in their life they can look at his life and learn from him," Garcia-Akers said.

Special piano performance by Garcia's daughter Dr. Susanna Garcia will take place 6 p.m. at six at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi and again at 1-2p.m. Thursday.

