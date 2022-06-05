IWA student organizes charity basketball tournament for school project

To enter the tournament, students had to pay twenty dollars that go directly to the Mother Teresa Shelter.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A student at Incarnate Word Academy organized a special basketball tournament at the First Baptist Church recreation center, Saturday, to raise money for the Mother Teresa Shelter.

Senior Viraj Bhakta came up with the idea for his religion service project. For the project, students must take part in hands-on service, or fundraise for a particular cause.

Bhakta explained why he chose a basketball tournament for his project, "I love basketball. I've been playing it my entire life. I started out really young, and I just finished my senior season, so I don't play basketball anymore. So why not have one more time where I'm playing basketball and it's for a good cause so, I thought, why not?"

To enter the tournament, students had to pay twenty dollars that go directly to the shelter. The Mother Teresa Shelter gives people a place to spend the night, and food if they need it.

Teachers, middle and high schoolers were welcome to join the tournament, and no basketball experience was required. Eight teams got a chance to compete in a March Madness style bracket and all proceeds go toward Bhakta's project.

If you are interested in donating to the Mother Teresa Shelter, you may do so at their website here.

