IWA students get interactive exhibit on campus

An interactive exhibit, called "In Search of Earth's Secrets," has traveled around the country and is now in Corpus Christi.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students at Incarnate Word Academy have a whole new way to learn about Earth's history.

An interactive exhibit, called "In Search of Earth's Secrets," has traveled around the country and is now in Corpus Christi. It showcases the work done by scientists on the JOIDES Resolution, a research ship that travels internationally to take samples of the earth's core.

“I think it’s pretty amazing to see all of that and all of these careers," Suraida Narez-James said. "All of the science that’s going on all in one space.”

Narez-James is a science teacher at IWA and spent some time on the ship as a marine biologist before she became a teacher. She coordinated with the exhibit's sponsors to bring it to their campus.

"I had a chance 10 years ago to really kind of be a part of the beginning of this project," Narez-James said. "I was able to sail on the JOIDES Resolution for about two weeks as we looked at all of the amazing things they did on ship.”

The ship is used by the International Ocean Discovery Program for underwater drilling. Through that process, they can research natural disasters like earthquakes, volcanoes and extinction events--like what happened to the dinosaurs. The exhibit help kids learn about it in a hands-on way.

“I just thought science could never be so fun," said IWA student Brooks David. “With all these different activities, you can actually go up and learn and be entertained."

David is one of the fourth graders who got a chance to experience the exhibit on campus Wednesday. His classmate, Evelyn James, is Narez-James' daughter and said the experience helps them explore options for their career.

"I think it prepares them by giving them more information so they can start off early," James said. "To like, if they want to be a marine biologist."

The exhibit costs about $2 million and is funded by the National Science Foundation and partners like The Consortium for Ocean Leadership and Gulf Reach. It is free for students and machines are cleaned to protect kids after they come in contact with them.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.