Izzy the Islander receives a new look

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi just received a major upgrade, but not in the way you might think.

After asking students and faculty alike, the Island University has changed the face of their mascot, Izzy the Islander.

Last year the university assembled a task force to help change the appearance of Izzy after some found the mascots appearance to be offensive to some cultures.

Though you may not recognize him at first, You can catch Izzy at regular athletic events around campus, sporting his signature island look.

