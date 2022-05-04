Izzy the Islander receives a new look

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi just received a major upgrade, but not in the way you might think.
After asking students and faculty alike, the Island University has changed the face of their mascot, Izzy the Islander.
Last year the university assembled a task force to help change the appearance of Izzy after some found the mascots appearance to be offensive to some cultures.
RELATED: TAMU-CC's mascot 'Izzy' under scrutiny after several complain it's offensive to some cultures
Though you may not recognize him at first, You can catch Izzy at regular athletic events around campus, sporting his signature island look.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Poll: Most Americans want access to safe abortions
- Former jail inmate suing Nueces County, corrections officer for 2019 assault
- Here is everything you need to know if you plan on attending any Buc Days events
- Whataburger offers free breakfast to teachers this Teacher Appreciation Week
- Freer rattlesnake handler dies from bite at Rattlesnake Roundup
- What would you do? Video footage from southside carwash shows man recording woman without her knowledge
- Hamlin Fountain & Gifts set to close after 62 years of business
- Runoffs: Here are some things to keep in mind for upcoming elections in May
Want to send us a news tip?
Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.