CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Coastal Bend food pantry received a significant grant Monday from the Coastal Bend Community Foundation.

Izzy's Food Pantry at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi received $10,000 from the Foundation to provide food assistance for Islander students who can't always afford to pay for food. The pantry has a partnership with the Coastal Bend Food Bank.

"We're delighted to have been able to award to assist current students at the university with necessities such as food and hygiene items so that they can concentrate more on their academic and career endeavors," Tracy Ramirez said.

Since the pantry debuted in the fall of 2017, more than 24,000 pounds have been distributed to students.

The pantry is supported by donations from Islander faculty, staff, community non-profits, local businesses, and area churches.

