Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Izzy's Food Pantry is a place where students at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi can go if they need some help paying for groceries, but currently, they are in need of donations

The pantry is generally stocked with non-perishable food items that students can grab on their way home from class or on the weekends, but their supplies are running low.

Since 2017 when Izzy's Food Pantry opened they have helped over 700 students but because of increased demand and a recent expansion they need help filling its shelves.

Due to the pantry's success, they expanded from a small closet to an entire office.

There is a great need for food to fill the space so they can help more students. The pantry relies on donations from students, faculty, local non-profits, churches, and H-E-B.

The most popular items are breakfast bars, cereal, bean, rice, pasta's, and anything that someone can make quickly and easily.

According to organizers, this fall they have had 39 additional students sign up for assistance.

"We knew that food in security affected a wide range of students here on our campus and we wanted to make sure that we could do everything within our power to ensure student success," dietician Marcie Garza said.

Since the pantry opened right after Hurricane Harvey, they had an overwhelming amount of students come in and have given out over 7,000 pounds of food.

In order to sign up to receive food from the pantry students must fill out a form from the Coastal Bend food bank, and they must meet specific income requirements. Another qualification could be if a student went through some catastrophic or unexpected life event that may have left them in need.

There are several bins around the campus that you can drop off any cans or packages of food.

If you aren't around campus and want to help out, you can visit here.

