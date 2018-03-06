Izzy's Bar and Patio hosts their first service industry social Sunday evening from 8:00 p.m. to midnight.

The free event is open to anyone 21 and up.

It includes food trucks , live flair entertainment by their own bartenders and several raffles.

All of Sunday night's proceeds will be donated to Driscoll's Children's Hospital.

