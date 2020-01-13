CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The results are in for the 2020 Nueces County Junior Livestock Show's Queens Contest!

Dozens of beautiful young ladies -- many of which you met last week on 3News First Edition -- strutted their stuff at Tuloso-Midway High School this weekend, all looking to claim the crown.

This year's queen is Jackie McLendon. The first runner-up was Landrie Whitenton.

McLendon and Whitenton joined 3News First Edition Live Monday morning at the KIII-TV studios.

