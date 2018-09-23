ROBSTOWN (KIII NEWS) — Nearly one week after his tragic passing, the friends and family of Ryen Aleman spent Saturday honoring his life.

Aleman narrowly escaped the deadly shooting in Jacksonville, Florida and just weeks later, he was killed in a car accident outside of Corpus Christi.

The 25-year-old was an avid football player; he belonged to a local flag football team, 'Bad Boyz.' Friends said Ryen was well-known throughout the community as a loyal teammate and Cowboys fan. Most of all, they added, Ryen was caring and loved by many.

"Everyone around Texas, San Antonio, Austin, Laredo, no matter what, everybody knew Ryen," John Garcia, a friend and teammate of Aleman said.

On Saturday, flag football teams throughout the Coastal Bend gathered at Robstown High School for a tournament to remember their beloved friend. Aleman's family has also set up a GoFundMe to raise money for funeral expenses.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII