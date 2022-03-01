James Avery opening jewelry manufacturing facility in Corpus Christi

The facility is estimated to bring around 200 jobs to the area.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new jewelry manufacturing facility is set to bring new jobs to Corpus Christi.

James Avery Craftsman, Inc. purchased a former military helicopter engine repair and testing facility on Junior Beck Drive, according to a statement from Cravey Real Estate Services.

The 41,200 square foot building will be converted to a state of the art jewelry manufacturing facility.

The Seller, KALZ LLP, was represented by Chandler Moreau, a sales associate of Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.

James Avery plans to start its first phase of manufacturing as early as June 2022. The company will bring 200 + new jobs to the market, the statement said.

James Avery is a multi-channel retailer with over 100 stores in four states.

