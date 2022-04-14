James Avery set to build artisan facility in Corpus Christi

The James Avery location in Moore Plaza is the company's highest grossing location.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Jewelry maker James Avery will build a new artisan and manufacturing center in the Corpus Christi area.

The 41,000 square-foot facility is expected to provide around 200 new jobs to area residents.

James Avery COO Paul Zipp said Corpus Christi checked a lot of boxes when the company decided to expand.

"We also have a very avid customer base," Zipp said. "So the recognition and awareness of the brand gave us confidence that the transition from retail to customers potentially working in one of our facilities would be an easy transition."

According to Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo, the new facility is set to bring economic prosperity to the City.

"Economic development, job creation, any kind of economic impact to the City of corpus Christi, has always been a focus," Guajardo said.

