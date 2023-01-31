Corpus Christi's beloved 'Popcorn Guy' Jason Grosboll recognized at City Hall

Grosboll has captured the hearts of people across the world.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Jason Grosboll has captivated the internet and the Sparkling City by the Sea.

The self-proclaimed 'Popcorn Guy' was recognized at Corpus Christi City Hall Tuesday morning after a whirlwind month for the Century 16 Theatre worker.

Back in December, Grosboll was filmed layering butter on movie-goers popcorn in a unique way--by twirling the popcorn tubs on his fingers. His smooth moves caught the attention of Oscar Leal, who filmed Grosboll's skills and posted the video to TikTok.

Grosboll became and overnight sensation. Late night host Jimmy Kimmel saw the video, had him on his show and surprised him with an invite to the Oscars to make popcorn for the stars.

Tuesday, Grosboll was officially named Corpus Christi's Popcorn Guy during a special ceremony at a scheduled city council meeting.

"Jason Grosboll has rightfully earned the nickname The Popcorn Guy," Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo said. "On behalf of the City of Corpus Christi, congratulations on your success, we're proud of you!"

Grosboll was sure to thank each council member individually with a handshake.