Javelina football honors years of tradition with upgraded locker room

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The new locker room for Texas A&M University-Kingsville cost more than $2 million and ideas for the renovations began last July after school officials saw the previous locker room was lacking space and facilities.

Head coach Michael Salinas was in charge of designs and Texas A&M Kingsville Executive Director of Athletics Stephen Roach said they want student athletes and alumni to be proud of the new look.

"I want them to come back and feel that pride because, you know, to be honest, there wasn't a lot of pride in the last locker room," Roach said. "Now you walk in here and whether it's an alum or current student athlete. So, that's kind of been a key word for this whole process has been pride."

Construction began in March this year and is about 95 percent complete. There are still custom graphics to be added that are coming in about three weeks.

Roach said the graphics will display the values of the program and looks forward to seeing the final product soon. He said the locker room will also recognize the program's history.

"We're still in the same locker room that all of these hall of famers and NFL players and just All-Americans have been in," said Roach. "But we've upgraded now to meet the needs of our current student athletes."



Roach said the renovations can also help them continue recruiting high quality student athletes.

