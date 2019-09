CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Wildlife Society group at Texas A&M University Kingsville, one of the most active students groups, gets to work hands-on with game wardens and biologists. They do deer captures and help graduate students with their research.

They do many events including fishing and archery tournaments. The group also accepts people from a variety of educational backgrounds who want to be part of the outdoors.

