Javelina in Corpus Christi neighborhood leaves dog injured

Corpus Christi Animal Care Service recommend that you contact the Nueces County Game Wardens if you sight a javelina in the city.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Unless you live on the outskirts of town, you’re probably not going to be seeing a javelina in your backyard. But for Katrina Heck's family's reality was a bit different.

"My aunt lives in the country. She automatically knew it was a javelina. My daughter just thought it was a pig," Heck said.

Heck was away on vacation with her husband when her aunt and daughter saw the javelina taunting one of their dogs at her Lindale neighborhood home.

While one of her dogs walked away without any injuries, her other dog, Cali wasn't so lucky. The javelina was able to make a hole in Heck's chain-linked fence and later seriously injured Cali to the point where she needed to have surgery.

Heck called game wardens and they were able to come by and sweep the area but had no luck in finding the wild hog.

While her dog is now safe and recovering, Heck is still worried about the safety of others that live in her neighborhood.

"The neighbors behind us, they have smaller children. They could've very well been outside playing when that animal was in their backyard," Heck said.

3 News reached out to Corpus Christi Animal Care Services and they "ask the public to be aware that javelinas are quite adapted to living in an urban environment like our community" and to "never approach one as they can be aggressive."