CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Game Wardens were called to a neighborhood near Menger Elementary School Tuesday morning after neighbors say two javelinas attacked their dogs.

Residents in the Del Mar subdivision off Alameda were surprised when they saw a couple of javelinas terrorizing their neighborhood.

According to a resident on the 500 block of Atlanta Street, he saw two javelinas in his backyard and called Animal Control.

Roland Trevino called Animal Control a second time when he saw the javelinas at his neighbor's fence. Trevino was told that Animal Control would be sending a truck out to the area.

"I heard a javelina squeal, and then some howling and they got the one neighbor's dog," Trevino said.

According to Trevino, his neighbors were having coffee in the backyard of one of their houses when two of the javelinas got in from underneath the house and started attacking the dogs. One dog was sent to the hospital with several wounds and had to undergo surgery.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens and Nueces County Constables showed up to the house a short time later and caught the two javelinas.

"I felt dumbfounded when I saw them in my garden over here. I mean nobody javelinas out here," Trevino said.

According to Game Wardens, even though city residents might not see javelinas, they are more common in the area. Javelinas can travel through storm drains.

In 2018 a pack of javelinas were chased through downtown Corpus Christi.

Game Wardens said that javelinas are a game animal, but if one does attack your dog, you do have the right to shoot it. Game Wardens warn residents in city limits against shooting javelinas, especially in neighborhoods which next to an elementary school.

Game Wardens recommend if you do see javelinas to give them a call instead of animal control because they are better equipped to handle wild animals.

According to Game Wardens, because the pair of javelinas were so aggressive they had to be put down. The javelinas' meat was donated to the Mother Theresa shelter to be used as food.

