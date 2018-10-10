Corpus Christi (KIII News) — A change of leadership is coming to the Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation as the current director is resigning.

On Wednesday Jay Ellington confirmed to 3News Wednesday that he was resigning from his position after the city sent out a message on Twitter that applications are being accepted for his position.

We're on the lookout for a new Parks & Recreation Director! Think you have the skills to take over the reigns of the department? Check it out and apply today: https://t.co/9d5eYRSRJh pic.twitter.com/joBhEJaJ5z — City of Corpus Christi (@cityofcc) October 10, 2018

Ellington plans to return home to Louisiana.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII