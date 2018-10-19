Corpus Christi (KIII News) — One of the headliners for the 58th annual Texas Jazz Festival visited Yeager Elementary School Friday to perform for students and give them gifts.

Tim Gonzalez, a professional harmonica player, happily played for the students and gave them their very own harmonicas so they can learn how to play. Gonzalez is from Brownsville but ended up in Nashville in 1992. He's played for artists such as Toby Keith.

"My company, Hohner Harmonicas, allows me to ship harmonicas to the students so that they can actually have a free harmonica. Moreover, I send literature along with it so it inspires them to want to learn how to play," Gonzalez said.

The Texas Jazz Festival will be going on until Oct. 21 at Heritage Park. Gonzalez will perform at 10 p.m. Saturday on the north stage.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII