JBSA-Camp Bullis brush fire prompts evacuations; spreads to 4,000 acres

The brush fire started in an active training area Saturday, according to Joint Base San Antonio. Two neighborhoods were asked to evacuate on the far northwest side.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Update: As of 10:41 a.m., the fire is 40% contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

More than 4,000 acres have been burned at Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bulls on the far northwest side, JBSA officials said. As of Sunday morning, residents in two neighborhoods near the massive brush fire have been asked to evacuate.

The Oak Ridge and Georg Oaks neighborhoods along Ammann Road were asked to leave as a precaution and are being allowed to seek shelter at Spring Branch Middle School in Comal County.

The blaze started around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday in the demolition range area, which is an active training area on the military base, officials said.

Although JBSA said the fire has destroyed 4,000 acres, the Texas A&M Forest Service shared an update on Twitter Sunday at 7:54 a.m., saying the fire had burned 1,543 acres and was 40% contained.

At 10:41 a.m., however, the agency updated its post saying, "The #TrainingArea23Fire in Bexar County is an estimated 2,803 acres and 40% contained. Aircraft are dropping water/retardant to help secure portions of the fire. Crews will be conducting tactical firing operations today to secure fireline. Smoke may be visible. #txfire"

"There have been no injuries, and no occupied buildings have been damaged. Service members training in the area have been pulled back to safe distances," JBSA said in a post on Facebook around 1 a.m. Sunday.

The Leon Springs Beast. 5:00am and still at it. Our Deuce and a half has been on scene since 3:00pm Saturday Posted by Leon Springs Fire Department on Sunday, April 10, 2022

A new video taken from a vehicle driving alongside the fire was released at 5 a.m. on Sunday by the Leon Springs Fire Department. It shows an intense scene with flames raging in the darkness. The caption of the video simply reads, "The Leon Springs Beast. 5:00am and still at it."

Wildfire at Camp Bullis Message #3 Around 2:30 p.m. April 9th, a brush fire started in the demolition range area on... Posted by Joint Base San Antonio on Saturday, April 9, 2022

Fire departments from across JBSA, Leon Creek, Bulverde, Shavano Park, Texas A&M Forest Service and several other agencies from the surrounding area are working to contain the fire.

Multiple departments are currently responding to a large brush fire on Camp Bullis. Bexar-Bulverde is aware and actively monitoring the situation. Please monitor social media and your local news outlets. What we know so far: ❌ the fire, which started in the demolition range at Camp Bullis, has burned approximately 1500 acres. ❌ as of 6pm 0% of the fire has been contained. ❌Evacuations ARE in effect for the current neighborhoods: Oak Ridge, and Georg Oaks. Stay safe and stay informed Posted by Bexar-Bulverde Volunteer Fire Department on Saturday, April 9, 2022