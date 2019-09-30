CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Junior Chamber International, a non-profit organization, hosted it's annual conference downtown in Corpus Christi this weekend.

JCI started back in 1920 in the city of St. Louis and now boasts over 10,000 members around the country.

It targets members 18-40 years old to help them develop personally and professionally. They learn to bring energy and insight to solving problems both locally and around the world.

Some of the opportunities they strive to get include getting a promotion at work or becoming an entrepreneur.

