Jeff Bagwell speaks at Children's Advocacy Center in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 3NEWS was at the Ortiz Center Thursday, where we were able to speak with Astros Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell, who was the featured speaker for the second annual Garden Hope Gala to benefit the Children's Advocacy Center.

Bagwell said that the event holds a special meaning in his heart.

"To come down here for children's advocacy, with abuse for children, how they deal with it, it's very important to me, it's dear to my heart," he said. "Something that as a parent is the worst thing you can hear."

The event will raise money for the organization to continue its mission to protect, restore, and transform the lives and futures of children who have experienced abuse and their families.