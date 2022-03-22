Jehovah's Witnesses to resume in person services, opt not to resume door-to-door ministry

Due to the lingering threat of COVID-19, the organization has opted not to resume door-to-door ministry. Other in-person services are set to resume April 1.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With COVID-19 cases becoming more stagnant, business and organizations are starting to see a return to normalcy.

One such group being Jehovah's Witnesses.

When the pandemic first began in 2020, the group made the decision to switch to virtual ministries to better accommodate its members. According to Robert Hendricks, U.S Spokesperson for the organization, while COVID-19 cases have decreased the sense of urgency is still high.

“Well certainly COVID-19 has had an effect on our congregants, our brothers and sisters have been affected in every way,” Hendricks said. “Economically, they have been affected with their health. Some have seen loved ones die, especially during the initial phases of the pandemic. We took a lot of care as congregants to do in-person or personal shepherding.”

Due to the lingering threat of COVID-19, the organization has opted not to resume door-to-door ministry.

“When it comes to knocking on doors, we’re not giving our neighbors a choice,” Hendricks said. “So at this point, we recognize that some of our neighbors, some of our communities, rightfully so, may feel uneasy with us knocking on their door right now.”

Hendricks added that the organization will continue to outreach to the community through letter writing, phone calling, and virtual Bible studies. He adds that prioritizing safety is at the top of the list for the organization.

“There are going to be plenty of people who, and we understand, who don't feel comfortable in a congregational setting with a hundred other people in the audience,” Hendricks said. “We will respect their decision to stay home and stay virtual.”

Throughout the pandemic, it was easy for people to become disconnected. Hendricks said that building a sense of unity throughout the pandemic is one of the reasons that the group has managed to keep pushing forward despite case numbers.

“Each week, in our little congregations, and small pastoral groups we had someone reaching out to each individual to make sure that they were ok,” Hendricks said. “That they had the groceries they needed, they were ok health-wise.”

In the end, Hendricks wants everyone regardless of personal belief to know that while they wont be knocking on your door, they still want goodwill to be the one thing people take away from them.

"I think that's something that's been gratifying," Hendricks said. "To be able to get through this. To be able to see the resilience of not only the organization, but the individuals and to be unified with each other."

