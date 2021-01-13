FBI arrests Jenny Cudd over participation in Capitol riots

Cudd has reportedly been arrested as of Wednesday morning.

MIDLAND, Texas — Jenny Cudd has been arrested by the FBI for her participation in the riots at the capitol.

At this time we do not know if Cudd has been booked in the Midland or Ector County jail as she is not appearing in either jail records.

Cudd is a former Midland mayoral candidate and business owner who went viral following her Facebook live videos of her part in the Capitol riots.

In the videos, Cudd discussed how they broke down the door to Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office, though she later stated that "we" she used was reportedly in a general sense in her video and that she did not actually participate in that event.

During an interview with NewsWest 9, Cudd claimed she did not do anything illegal while at the capitol.

She also stated that she had received multiple death threats directed toward the flower shop she owns in Midland as well as hundred of bad reviews.

As of Tuesday the FBI says it has charged over 70 people and is looking into many more, including several from West Texas.

I spoke with Jenny Cudd’s boyfriend who’s standing guard at her flower shop. He was the one who bought Jenny a bullet proof vest before going to the Capitol. I asked him about her arrest he tells me “no comment.” pic.twitter.com/1ImKW7jobo — Sammi Steele (@SammiSteeleNews) January 13, 2021