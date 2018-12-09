Corpus Christi (KIII News) — One of the men accused of killing a Coastal Bend gun store owner pleaded guilty Wednesday at the Nueces County Courthouse.

Prosecutors said 29-year-old Jeremiah Jenkins was one of four people involved in the robbery and shooting of George Kumbis. Kumbis was the owner of the Shooters Depot on Leopard Street near McBride.

On Wednesday, Jenkins pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

