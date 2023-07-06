Jersey Shore's DJ Pauly D will bring his fist pump performance to San Antonio

The celebrity DJ and star of Jersey Shore will bring his high-energy performance to 1902 San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonians will get to fist pump the night away this August with Jersey Shore star DJ Pauly D, who will be in town to spin some records at a downtown night club. Get ready to G-T-L, everyone!

The celebrity DJ and star of Jersey Shore will bring his high-energy performance back to 1902 San Antonio on Commerce Street. He was last here back in August of 2022.

The show is for ages 18 and up and will be on August 17, with the doors swinging open at 9 p.m.

DJ Pauly D performs at over 150 shows annually, including a forty-date residency at Marquee Las Vegas and a new gig at Premier Atlantic City. He has more than 18 million fans across various social platforms, and has graced Forbes' World’s Highest Paid DJs list three times, most recently in 2019.

For a premium experience, you can reserve a table by clicking here.

