Je'Sani Smith Act signed into law by Governor Abbott

The beach safety legislation was signed into law by Abbott on June 15, Rep. Todd Hunter said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Editor's Note: The above video is from April, before the legislation was signed by Abbott.

Two measures aimed at saving lives on our local beaches have been signed by Governor Greg Abbott.

The legislation, authored by State Representative Todd Hunter of District 32, is in honor of Je'Sani Smith. Smith was a King High School student who died two years ago after getting caught in a powerful rip current.

The Je'Sani Smith Act, or House Bill 3807, will require beaches to have lifeguards near piers and jetties and have signs posted about dangerous beach conditions.

Incredible news! Our Beach Safety bills #HB3807, the Je’ Sani Smith Act and #HCR46 have been signed into law by the Governor. Thank you @GovAbbott! This will help save lives on Texas beaches! #txlege



Thanks to @TxChuy for carrying them in the Senate. pic.twitter.com/1SGTD5RTDX — Todd Hunter (@toddahunter) June 16, 2021

The new law goes into effect September 1.

