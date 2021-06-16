Je'Sani Smith Act signed into law by Governor Abbott

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Editor's Note: The above video is from April, before the legislation was signed by Abbott.
Two measures aimed at saving lives on our local beaches have been signed by Governor Greg Abbott.
The legislation, authored by State Representative Todd Hunter of District 32, is in honor of Je'Sani Smith. Smith was a King High School student who died two years ago after getting caught in a powerful rip current.
The Je'Sani Smith Act, or House Bill 3807, will require beaches to have lifeguards near piers and jetties and have signs posted about dangerous beach conditions.
The new law goes into effect September 1.
