CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you frequent the beaches here in the Coastal Bend then you'll be happy to know that a new system is being put in place to keep the community safe from rip tides.

The Je'Sani Smith Beach Safety Alert is being put in place at all county beaches like JP Luby and Bob Hall Pier.

Brent Chesney says the signs will also be put on the J.F.K. Causeway and ferry in Port Aransas so people headed to the beach can be warned of dangerous conditions.

The alert system is named in honor of Je'Sani Smith, a King High School student who tragically drowned back in April of 2019.

Je'Sani's mother, Kiwana Patterson-Denson, has been working to get a system like this put in place ever since the tragic incident.

"And so for me, as a mother first and human caring for all people, and their wellbeing, I just feel its a moral and social responsibility that we make people aware of the safety measures that we're taking to make them safe," said Kiwana.

The sign being placed at county beaches, the ferry, and the J.F.K. Causeway were donated from the Texas Department of Transportation.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: