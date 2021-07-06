Je'Sani Smith Foundation partners with Texas Surf Museum to promote beach safety

“What better way to educate and engage our community than a museum that’s the whole purpose of museums,” said Kiwana Denson.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nearly two years after a local high school senior lost his life to a rip current on our beach, his family along with the foundation named after him continues to try and educate others on beach safety.

“What better way to educate and engage our community than a museum that’s the whole purpose of museums,” said Kiwana Denson, mother of Je'Sani Smith and founder of his foundation.

The Je'Sani Smith Foundation has partnered with the Texas Surf Museum to continue their mission on educating beach goers of some of the hidden dangers their family experienced firsthand.

According to Kiwana the educational campaign begins June 5 through August 1st and there will be a display at the Texas Surf Museum which will have information on topics like rip currents, the flag system, as well as Je'Sani’s story, for others to learn about.

Brad Lomax, Chairman of the Texas Surf Museum says he is proud to be associated with the Je'Sani Smith Foundation and their mission to keep beaches a safe place to visit.

“Through representative Todd Hunter up in Austin I got to meet Kiwana, Je'Sani’s mother and hear her story firsthand and found it not only very moving but it made me realize as the chairman of this Surf Museum this is something we need to be involved in,” said Lomax.

Terrance Denson, also a founder of the foundation says they hope this information can reach those who need it and prevent any family from experiencing a similar loss.

“It's real tremendous for the entire community all the coastal waters. We get a lot of people who come here to the beach, and they have zero awareness of the hidden dangers that are on the beach, so this is huge for the community and huge in honor of his memory,” said Denson.

