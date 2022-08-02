Je'Sani Smith Foundation seeks to educate swimmers about the dangers of rip currents ahead of Spring Break

Je'Sani was a King High School senior who was swept away by a rip current during a trip to the beach in 2019.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With temperatures warming up, some people may already be making plans for Spring Break.

Since many travel to Corpus Christi for the sandy beaches, water safety is a crucial factor no matter how experienced of a swimmer someone may be.

The ocean waves at Whitecap Beach serve as a popular tourist destination for residents. However, Vice President of Public Relations, Mary Afuso with the Je'Sani Smith Foundation reminds residents that the ocean can be a dangerous place if you're not prepared for it. Afuso is close friends with Kiwana Denson who lost her son to dangerous rip currents in 2019 near Bob Hall Pier.

"When one of us loses a child, all of us lose a child," Afuso said. "We all come together as mothers. And were not going to let him go without making an impact. And making sure his life made an impact."

Je'Sani was a King High School senior who was swept away by a rip current during a trip to the beach in 2019.

When it comes to rip currents, the organizations mantra is "float don't fight." Afuso stresses that water safety is for everyone.

"It's not just for people who don't know how to swim, it's for everyone," Afuso said. "It's for athletes. If you think that your a big, bad strong athlete, you might be very, very strong but rip currents are stronger. "

Gulf Beach Program Manager Ashley Rioux, said that education and prevention as a City Gulf Beach lifeguard is paramount.

"If you swam in a pool all your life and you come out to the beach, you may not know that there is a rip current or the longshore current," Rioux said, "and how the wind plays into how far you're going to drift in the water."

Training to become a lifeguard takes about one week, a swim test is required along with learning CPR, first aid and the how-to's of swimming rescues. Rioux urges those who seek to make a difference to apply to be a lifeguard.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.