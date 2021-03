It happened about 2 p.m. just over the JFK Causeway Bridge near Marker 37.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Game Wardens are now leading an investigation on a jet ski accident on Padre Island. It happened about 2 p.m. just over the JFK Causeway Bridge near Marker 37. The crash reportedly involved two jet skis.

We're told one person was transported to the hospital. The other person did not have any life threatening injuries.

