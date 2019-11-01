CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Johnny Zepeda started his new year cleaning up after his business Johnny's Jewelry was burglarized.

Zepeda walked into his store to discover a hole in his back entrance, and several of his cases smashed and empty.

"It did affect me mentally and physically," Zepeda said.

The burglar was caught on camera, and Zepeda turned the footage over to Corpus Christi police.

Zepeda's several cameras, security system, and motion sensors weren't enough to stop the brazen burglar.

"In the long run it's gonna go back to them again," Zepeda said.

Now, the store owner is warning others, so they don't fall victim to the same crime. He encourages everyone to install cameras and reinforcements on doors and windows to deter burglars.

Despite the thousands of dollars, Zepeda will now have to replace.

According to Zepeda, it isn't stopping him from doing what he loves: selling and working on jewelry.

"Life goes on, and I want people to know I'll come back, and I'll bounce back," Zepeda said.

If you have any information on this break-in, please call Corpus Christi police at (361) 826-2600.