JFK assassination remembered 58 years later: Re-watch one of first live reports of the shooting

President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas on November 22, 1963.

DALLAS — It's been 58 years since an assassin's bullet cracked through the air and took the life of President John F. Kennedy in Dallas.

Kennedy was just 46 years old.

On the afternoon of Nov. 22, 1963, the president was riding in a motorcade near Dealey Plaza in Downtown when he was shot in the neck and head at 12:30 p.m. The governor of Texas, John Connally, was also shot.

Kennedy was rushed to Parkland Memorial Hospital, but was declared dead at 1 p.m.

WFAA was one of the first media outlets in the world to report on the tragedy that would forever change the course of our nation's history.