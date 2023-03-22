JFK bridge again reduced to one lane each way as Spring Break traffic slows

The Coastal Bend saw the majority of its Spring Break visitors last week, when local schools were off.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Emergency Services District No. 2 posted a picture to Facebook on Wednesday afternoon reminding residents and visitors that the JFK Causeway bridge has again been reduced to one lane.

The Coastal Bend saw the majority of its Spring Break visitors last week, when local schools were off, but some in the comments chose to remind others that Spring Break traffic usually can be seen for multiple weeks.

"Um spring break isn’t over for everyone, the northerners have yet to come here for spring break talk about disaster," Facebook user Margo Cooper Gibbons wrote in the comments.

Traffic has been temporarily re-opened to two lanes during specific high-traffic times of the year, including summer, Spring Break, the annual Beach to Bay relay, and hurricane season.

The maintenance work taking place on the bridge to help extend the bridge's use began in November 2021, and was expected to wrap up in Spring 2023.

3NEWS has reached out to TxDOT to see if that timeline, which was announced in 2021, is still accurate.