JFK Causeway Project begins phase one after earlier delays

The lane switch will last until the end of May.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The long anticipated work on the JFK Causeway is finally set to go underway after a few delays.

Crews are currently getting ready for phase one of the project. This could mean the start of traffic delays. With the placement of barriers along the bridge, and putting up traffic signs, drivers will need to be aware of the impending changes.

Traffic will be moved to one lane in each direction along the bridge, coming and going on the Island. The lane switch will last until the end of May. The project is part of a nine million dollar project to extend the life of the bridge.

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDot) said the maintenance work will keep them from having to possibly close the bridge entirely for more extensive rehab.

This is just the beginning of the first phase, with more work expected to take place through spring of 2023.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.