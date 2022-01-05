JFK Causeway reopens and island businesses are noticing the difference

With summer tourism just around the corner, the more cars that are able to pass through, the more beneficial it will be for local businesses.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Whether you're visiting Corpus Christi, or you're on your way to the island, you will need to pass through the JFK Causeway.

But when there are closures or construction on the bridge, you're likely going to encounter some traffic, and not the good kind, like foot traffic.

"We've seen it a couple times, there's been either an accident or just strictly backed up," said Good-N-Crisp General Manager Liberty Golay. "Which not only causes the customers not to be able to get here, but also causes employees not to be out here."

The opening of the causeway has assisted with the temporary pause that was placed on those travelling to and from the island, and island businesses are noticing the difference.

"The bridge opening is a good thing for us. Definitely a good thing for us." added Golay. She's happy to see more people exploring what the island has to offer. "Summers always great for us out here. Nobody wants to cook after they're off the beach or on the beach, so they hit the restaurants out here locally."

Costal Bend Restaurant Association President, Black Sheep Bistro and The Angry Marlin Owner Glenn Mier also commented on how those two lanes make a difference.

"It's great because the the tourism is going to continue coming through the summer. People will be coming and will be able to get here quicker, as opposed to staying in a long parking lot backed up," Mier said. "It's important that we have the traffic to come flow through. We only have two ways in, and that's the main one."

The island wants more business. With summer tourism just around the corner, the more cars that are able to pass through, the more beneficial it will be for local businesses.

"COVID has created a big crunch for a lot of us. We need that tourism to continue so we can we can get back on our feet," said Mier.

