JFK Causeway work ahead of schedule, will fully reopen Thursday

Lane closures for the remaining work will continue after the July 4 holiday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — All lanes on the JFK Causeway bridge will be open Thursday at noon, according to an update from TxDOT.

The work is ahead of schedule after the contractor expedited the placement of the concrete barriers, an email update from TxDOT said. The work was originally expected to last until Friday.

The $9 million dollar maintenance project is expected to be done by this winter, according to the contractor’s latest schedule. Lane closures will continue after the July 4 holiday so work can continue, but TxDOT officials said they are working with the contractor to identify what work can be done overnight.

To complete the project, lane closures will have to be in place for the following remaining work:

Polyester overlays of the travel surface

Guardrail repairs eastbound and westbound

Repair of concrete segments westbound

Anchoring of permanent concrete traffic barriers

Striping – mobile operation at end of project

"It is important to note that the work currently underway this summer is a result of TxDOT modifying the contractor’s schedule to allow all lanes to be open during two Spring Breaks and other holidays," the update from TxDOT said. "This added time to the project but greatly reduced congestion impacts to the traveling public."

In the case a storm threatens the area from the Gulf of Mexico while there are future lane closures, TxDOT said all lanes will be able to be fully reopened.