JFK Causeway traffic down to one lane as hurricane season comes to an end

TxDOT Public Information Officer Rickey Dailey tells 3NEWS the agency aims to have the corridor back open to four lanes when Spring Break returns.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The JFK Causeway is expected to go back to one lane next week as hurricane season nears its end.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the final phase of the $9 million project is set to resume Thursday, with construction being done on the south side of the bridge.

"We will be restriping the lanes and moving steel barriers," said TxDOT information specialist Rickey Dailey. "All that work is expected to be done by early next week."

The new traffic pattern will consist of one eastbound lane and one westbound lane on the causeway, Dailey said.

"This is not the entire causeway, this is only the bridge," he said. "This is the same pattern we had in effect months ago."

Dailey told 3NEWS the JFK Causeway project is an effort to extend the life of the bridge, while reducing maintenance costs.

Meanwhile, city of Corpus Christi Asst. Director of Construction Management Brent Van Hazel announced Phase 1 of the Waldron Project will begin Monday, and will be taking place simultaneously.

"You know construction in multiple locations like this can cause some delays, but again, we encourage the public to plan accordingly," he said. "Know there is going to be work going on SPID, the JFK Causeway along with the Waldron Road and maybe some other locations in close proximity."

Waldron Project construction will take place from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. The project is expected to take up to 7 months to complete.

Dailey said they are aiming to have the JFK Causeway back open to four lanes when Spring Break returns.

"Now there will still be additional work going on under the bridge, but as far as one lane in each direction that should be completed," he said.

Motorists should expect delays and allow extra travel time. TxDOT also reminds drivers that the speed limit is reduced to 50 mph in the project area.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.