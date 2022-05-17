JFK Elementary on lockdown after multiple people flee scene of nearby car crash

There is no direct threat to the school. Because it is near the scene, lockdown procedures were initiated, police said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — JFK Elementary School in West Oso ISD is on lockdown due to a search for people who ran from a crash scene nearby.

Officials with the Corpus Christi Police Department said a car crashed into a pole on Greenwood and several people fled the scene.

Several people have been caught but police are still in the area to look for anyone who may have gotten away.

Police said they are looking into the possibility of the car being stolen.

There was no direct threat to the school but lockdown procedures were initiated as a safety precaution.

This is a developing story. Stay with 3NEWS for updates as they are received.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.