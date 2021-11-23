Jim Hogg County aims to address migrant smuggling with processing center

According to legal experts such as Jim Hogg County Judge Carlos Guerra, if convicted the migrants will not be able to legally reside in the country in the future.

JIM HOGG COUNTY, Texas — Law enforcement in Jim Hogg County have been overwhelmed by illegal smuggling operations in the area.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety a migrant processing center is set to be open in the county, meaning hundreds of state troopers will be sent to the area to arrest migrants for trespassing on private ranches.

Law enforcements in Jim Hogg County have been seeing a large number of migrants moving through the brush across private ranches, leaving fences and other property damaged.

According to legal experts such as Jim Hogg County Judge Carlos Guerra if convicted, the migrants will not be able to legally reside in the country in the future.

Guerra and the Jim Hogg County Sheriff were in Del Rio, Texas to take a look at the migrant processing center. They will be meeting with state officials Wednesday to try and solidify a deal.

