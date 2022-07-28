Jim Hogg County ISD receives new roof upgrades

All Jim Hogg County Independent School District campuses are having an overlay of a white poly sealant material.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Everyone's heard of the Red Roof Inn but what about the white roof schools in Hebbronville?

All Jim Hogg County Independent School District campuses are having an overlay of a white poly sealant material.

It's a $1.4 million project using federal monies. The facility director said to put on new roofs would have cost millions of dollars. The material was a cheaper option and comes with a 20 year warranty.

Another good thing about the project is that the white color should cool down the buildings.

"It acts as an insulation underneath and it also reflects sunlight which will actually drop the temperature in the building which will also help with cooling the building," Ernesto Perez, Facilities Director for Jim Hogg ISD.

School officials believe the project will be completed by the time school starts back up in a few weeks.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.