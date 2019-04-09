JIM HOGG COUNTY, Texas — Jim Hogg County Sheriff's Department conducted a traffic stop Wednesday morning that resulted in confiscating over 400 pounds of marijuana with a street value around $500,000.

Jim Hogg County Judge Juan Carlos Guerra posted on social media thanking MCU Investigator Tolentino, Deputy Carrera, and Sheriff Alarcon for their hard work.

Guerra encourages community members to report any suspicious activity by calling the Sheriff's Department at 361-527-4100.

