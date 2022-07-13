Jim Hogg County Superintendent receives high honor from Texas FFA

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Jim Hogg County Superintendent Susana Garza received the Lone Star Degree Program at the Texas FFA Convention in Fort Worth this Wednesday.
The award is the highest honor for the organization. It honors those who have done outstanding work in agricultural education and for the Texas FFA.
Garza and a group of Jim Hogg Independent School District students are in Fort Worth as the kids are attending the FFA'S State Conference.
