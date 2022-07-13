Jim Hogg County Superintendent receives high honor from Texas FFA

The award is the highest honor for the organization. It honors those who have done outstanding work in agricultural education.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Jim Hogg County Superintendent Susana Garza received the Lone Star Degree Program at the Texas FFA Convention in Fort Worth this Wednesday.

The award is the highest honor for the organization. It honors those who have done outstanding work in agricultural education and for the Texas FFA.

Garza and a group of Jim Hogg Independent School District students are in Fort Worth as the kids are attending the FFA'S State Conference.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.