CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Former Nueces County Sheriff Jim Kaelin announced that he would be running for the Republican Party chair position in Nueces County for the next election.

Kaelin served Nueces County for 12 years before retiring in 2018.

Members of the Republican Party reached out to Kaelin asking if he could run for the position, and he said the party has had leadership problems, but he is the man to help solve the issue.

"It's a big task, but it's a leadership task, I certainly feel that I'm up to the challenge, I look forward to the opportunity, I look forward to helping them solve issues and problems, and we'll see where it goes," Kaelin said.

According to Kaelin, if elected, he hopes he can bring unity with those with different opinions to help solve issues at hand.

