NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Former Sheriff and Chair of Nueces County's Republican Party Jim Kaelin shared a controversial Facebook post that suggested the George Floyd killing may have been staged by Democrats to hurt President Donald Trump. The post resulted in Texas Governor Greg Abbott calling for Kaelin to step down from his position.

Kaelin's first statement was that he doesn't work for the Governor or local or state officials.

"I stand by my rights as a citizen of this great nation and country not to bow down to some government bureaucrats who have asked me to step down," Kaelin said.

Members of the Nueces County Republican Party, including two elected officials, surrounded Kaelin as he addressed the media Friday night. They said they fully support his decision to remain as their Chairman.

"I think he made an error in judgment, but he has served this country, this city for over 50 years," County Commissioner Carolyn Vaughn said.

We asked if he understands why some people in the community can see how this post could be considered racist.

"Well you have to in order to move forward, yes," Kaelin said. "You have to understand the other side of any issue. It's not one-sided and yes I do understand their concerns."

Standing outside of the press conference we're members of LULAC Para Todos. They said they are disappointed that Kaelin is still in his position.

"I believe that he agrees with that article," Eric Holguin President of LULAC said. "Why would you post an article so foolish, so silly, so racist if you didn't believe in it?"

Kaelin said the article was sent to him by a state police investigator and that he decided to share it. We also asked if he agreed with the suggestion that Floyd's death was staged.

"No, I did not post if I agree or I disagree," Kaelin said. "I posted and it was full of questions. It was a question and I believe my caption on there for your consideration."

He said if he had known the post would have gone viral and been as controversial as it was, he wouldn't have posted it.

"We've all seen the video and it clearly shows a police officer taking the life of an innocent man who is under arrest," Kaelin said. "It doesn't matter what he did."

