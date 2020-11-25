Jim Wells Angel Tree helping give foster children Christmas presents

Jim Wells County Child Welfare Board has teamed up with the student council of Dubose Intermediate School in Alice to help provide presents for foster children.

The Angel Tree program helps foster kids who are less fortunate get a nice present for the holidays and the Jim Wells County Child Welfare Board is making it happen again this year.

With the help of the student council at Dubose Intermediate School in Alice, the donations are coming in. The student council was able to help several students and student council members were pleased.

"Some kids, like, they don't have what other kids have so helping them is like very important to me," said Koko Monsevais, the sixth grade student council president at Dubose.

Another council member, Briceyde Aguirre says, "I think that they're going to be brightened with my hard work because they don't have Christmas presents this year but now thanks to this Angel Tree we will."