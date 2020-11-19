Three charged with engaging in organized criminal activity after Jim Wells County officers find $80K during traffic stop

Officers became suspicious when talking to the passengers about their destination.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Three people were charged with money laundering and engaging in organized criminal activity after Jim Wells County Interdiction Officers searched a car they pulled over and found over $80 thousand in cash.

On November 12, Jim Wells County authorities pulled over a Red Kia Forte on U.S. Highway 281 and County Road 120. While interviewing the woman driver and two passengers, officials said they became suspicious of their stories about their destination. The driver gave officials consent to search the vehicle.

During the search, officers found a duffel bag in the trunk. Inside the duffel bag were two large bundles that were wrapped in brown packaging tape. The two packages were opened and contained $80,250 in cash.

All three occupants were arrested and charged with money laundering and engaging in organized criminal activity.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.