Corpus Christi (Kiii) — The Alice fire department is hosting a free car seat distribution event for parents in the Jim Wells County area today.

In order to qualify, parents must take part in a car seat safety class on how to properly install their child's car seat and any questions over car safety. If you choose to participate in this event, you must call ahead to schedule an appointment and children with their custodial parent must be present to receive the car seat.

You can contact the Alice police department at (361) 664-0186 to schedule your class today.

