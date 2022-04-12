Jim Wells County 4H extension agent killed in car accident

The Alice Echo-News Journal reports Barbie Wymore died after an 18-wheeler and a Suburban collided on Highway 141.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — A Jim Wells County 4H Extension agent died in a car accident just outside of Kingsville.

The Alice Echo-News Journal reports Barbie Wymore died after an 18-wheeler and a Suburban collided on Highway 141.

Further details of the accident are unknown at this time. DPS Troopers and the Kleberg County Sheriff's Office are investigating the crash.

